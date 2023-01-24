Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Receives C$13.73 Average PT from Analysts

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.73.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Laurentian set a C$11.50 target price on Aecon Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. CIBC dropped their price target on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Aecon Group from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Aecon Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TSE:ARE opened at C$10.82 on Thursday. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of C$8.29 and a 52-week high of C$18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.97, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.41. The firm has a market cap of C$660.15 million and a P/E ratio of 30.91.

Aecon Group Announces Dividend

Aecon Group ( TSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.23 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aecon Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.57%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

