Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,700 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the December 15th total of 119,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,277.0 days.

Several analysts recently commented on AEDFF shares. HSBC started coverage on Aedifica in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Aedifica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

OTCMKTS:AEDFF opened at $88.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.98. Aedifica has a 52-week low of $71.68 and a 52-week high of $110.50.

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

