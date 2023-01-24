Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of Aeterna Zentaris stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.15. The company has a market cap of $18.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.35. Aeterna Zentaris has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $10.99.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aeterna Zentaris will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Æterna Zentaris, Inc operates as a specialty biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

