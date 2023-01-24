Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.08. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $15.60.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 797.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,074.50%. The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 538.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 256,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 458,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

