Air Canada (TSE:AC) Receives C$27.31 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.46.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AC shares. Cormark raised their price target on Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada Stock Up 1.2 %

AC opened at C$22.05 on Thursday. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$15.57 and a 1-year high of C$25.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$19.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.60.

Insider Activity at Air Canada

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette sold 14,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.35, for a total value of C$284,593.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$740,675.05. In related news, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 32,588 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.05, for a total transaction of C$620,863.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,463,734.55. Also, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette sold 14,707 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.35, for a total value of C$284,593.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$740,675.05. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,023 shares of company stock valued at $937,909.

About Air Canada

(Get Rating)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.