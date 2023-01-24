Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) & Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Head-To-Head Review

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) and Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Airgain has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Planet Labs PBC has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Airgain and Planet Labs PBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airgain -14.38% -14.35% -9.80% Planet Labs PBC -96.96% -27.36% -21.72%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airgain $64.27 million 1.13 -$10.09 million ($1.00) -7.12 Planet Labs PBC $131.21 million 10.10 -$137.12 million ($0.73) -6.67

This table compares Airgain and Planet Labs PBC’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Airgain has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Planet Labs PBC. Airgain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Planet Labs PBC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Airgain and Planet Labs PBC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airgain 0 1 1 0 2.50 Planet Labs PBC 0 1 3 0 2.75

Airgain currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.49%. Planet Labs PBC has a consensus target price of $8.60, indicating a potential upside of 76.59%. Given Planet Labs PBC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Planet Labs PBC is more favorable than Airgain.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.7% of Airgain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of Planet Labs PBC shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Airgain shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Planet Labs PBC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc. provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services. Its antennas are deployed in carrier, fleet, enterprise, residential, private, government, and public safety wireless networks and systems, including set-top boxes, access points, routers, modems, gateways, media adapters, and asset tracking devices. The company was founded on March 20,1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems. It serves agriculture, mapping, forestry, and finance and insurance, as well as federal, state, and local government bodies. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

