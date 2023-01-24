Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,920,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the December 15th total of 4,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 426,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.5 days.
Akoustis Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AKTS opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $188.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.55. Akoustis Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $7.13.
Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 342.71% and a negative return on equity of 51.16%. The business had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akoustis Technologies
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AKTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Akoustis Technologies to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.
About Akoustis Technologies
Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment is composed of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akoustis Technologies (AKTS)
- Is the Northrop Grumman Selloff an Opportunity?
- Is the Worst Behind for Under Armor Stock with a New CEO?
- Analysts Like The Fit Of Skechers USA
- What Does Microsoft’s Investment in ChatGBT Mean for MSFT Stock?
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.