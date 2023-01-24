Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,920,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the December 15th total of 4,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 426,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.5 days.

Akoustis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKTS opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $188.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.55. Akoustis Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $7.13.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 342.71% and a negative return on equity of 51.16%. The business had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akoustis Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKTS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 690.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 447,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 390,975 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 47.4% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 500,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 161,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,125,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,317,000 after purchasing an additional 159,859 shares during the period. Finally, First Washington CORP grew its position in Akoustis Technologies by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 598,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 123,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

AKTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Akoustis Technologies to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

About Akoustis Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment is composed of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.