Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.35-8.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.59-2.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.61 billion. Albemarle also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $21.65-$22.05 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $287.47.
Albemarle Stock Up 4.9 %
Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $260.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $169.93 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The stock has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.45.
Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle
In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,465.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,681 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,662 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 49.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.
About Albemarle
Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Albemarle (ALB)
- 3 Late January Earnings Plays With Pop Potential
- Low-Priced Stocks Still Paying Dividends
- Why is the Chipotle Stock Price Surging This Week?
- Is the Northrop Grumman Selloff an Opportunity?
- Is the Worst Behind for Under Armor Stock with a New CEO?
Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.