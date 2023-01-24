Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Alcoa in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Alcoa’s current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AA. StockNews.com cut shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of AA opened at $51.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.88, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.41. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $98.09.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.15. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 667,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,424,000 after purchasing an additional 190,523 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,272,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,662,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

