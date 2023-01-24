Alerus Financial (ALRS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $55.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.40 million. On average, analysts expect Alerus Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ALRS stock opened at $22.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alerus Financial has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $30.20. The company has a market capitalization of $459.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Alerus Financial to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alerus Financial to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRS. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 68.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alerus Financial by 50.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

