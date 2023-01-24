Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,462,000 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the December 15th total of 6,079,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 281.5 days.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

OTCMKTS ANCTF opened at $45.93 on Tuesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of $35.26 and a 52-week high of $48.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.20.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANCTF shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$66.00 to C$68.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.28.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

