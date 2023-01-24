Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,462,000 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the December 15th total of 6,079,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 281.5 days.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance
OTCMKTS ANCTF opened at $45.93 on Tuesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of $35.26 and a 52-week high of $48.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.20.
Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.
