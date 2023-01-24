Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 83,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNT stock opened at $53.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.90. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $65.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

