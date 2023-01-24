Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) PT Raised to $45.00 at Citigroup

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.32% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ALLY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.08.
Ally Financial Stock Performance
NYSE:ALLY opened at $32.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.34 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.41.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ally Financial Company Profile
Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ally Financial (ALLY)
- Is the Worst Behind for Under Armor Stock with a New CEO?
- What Does Microsoft’s Investment in ChatGBT Mean for MSFT Stock?
- Analysts Like The Fit Of Skechers USA
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
- Energy Surge: Four Oil-And-Gas Stocks Setting Up In Bullish Bases
Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.