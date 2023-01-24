Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) PT Raised to $45.00 at Citigroup

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ALLY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.08.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:ALLY opened at $32.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.34 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ally Financial Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Ally Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Ally Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.