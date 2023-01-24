Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires 356 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. United Bank increased its stake in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.5 %

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $64.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $68.91.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

