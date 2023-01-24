Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,743 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in American Express by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $683,249,000 after purchasing an additional 115,738 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of American Express by 16.4% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $666,377,000 after acquiring an additional 675,971 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,590,736 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $484,426,000 after acquiring an additional 38,706 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 13.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $580,766,000 after acquiring an additional 357,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,104,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $580,539,000 after purchasing an additional 21,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.74.

American Express Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:AXP opened at $154.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

Insider Activity

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.