Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $201,000 Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 108.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of Accenture by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 88.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE ACN opened at $279.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $360.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.16.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total value of $2,447,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,159 shares in the company, valued at $10,291,212.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total value of $2,447,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,291,212.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,659 shares of company stock worth $15,406,862 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.78.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

