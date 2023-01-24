Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Invests $267,000 in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ONEOK by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,164,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,840,640,000 after purchasing an additional 339,036 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,810,000 after purchasing an additional 527,138 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 5,270,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,985,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,686,000 after buying an additional 148,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price target on ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.30.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE OKE opened at $69.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.70. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.89%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.