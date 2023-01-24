Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Reduces Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 13,989 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,231,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,955,000 after acquiring an additional 15,847 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,936,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 178,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 2.6 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Shares of USB opened at $47.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.95. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $60.50.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

