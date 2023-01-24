Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

BATS:NOBL opened at $92.11 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.10.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.