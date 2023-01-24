Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 160 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 194.7% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period.

IJH opened at $257.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.10. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $277.04.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

