Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 531 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,333 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 189.2% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Trading Up 2.6 %

Autodesk stock opened at $211.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $252.34. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.66, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.25.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $87,208.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,938.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $87,208.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,938.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $77,354.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,010 shares in the company, valued at $945,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,672 shares of company stock worth $524,213 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.00.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

