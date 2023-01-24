Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 875 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in 3M by 9,440.0% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Performance

MMM stock opened at $122.62 on Tuesday. 3M has a 1-year low of $107.07 and a 1-year high of $175.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.29. The company has a market capitalization of $67.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.92%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on 3M to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on 3M from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.79.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.