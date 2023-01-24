Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP) Short Interest Down 9.1% in December

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,640,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the December 15th total of 12,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 588,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.8 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine 4 during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Alpine 4 in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Alpine 4 in the third quarter worth about $41,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpine 4 in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Alpine 4 by 8.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 198,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 16,284 shares in the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALPP opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. Alpine 4 has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66.

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc a technology holding company, provides electronic contract manufacturing solutions in the United States. The company also offers automotive technologies, including 6th Sense Auto, a connected car technology that provides various advantages to management, sales, finance, and service departments in the automotive dealership industry to enhance productivity, profitability, and customer retention; and BrakeActive, a safety device that enhances vehicle's third brake light's ability to reduce or prevent a rear-end collision.

