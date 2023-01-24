Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.96. Amcor has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $66,612.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,769 shares in the company, valued at $369,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amcor news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 478,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $5,886,300.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $66,612.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,080,955 shares of company stock worth $13,145,237. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Amcor by 1,680.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 81.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 406.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 29.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

