Amedisys, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Amedisys in a research report issued on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amedisys’ current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.09). Amedisys had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $557.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $165.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.19.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $95.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $79.30 and a 52-week high of $179.91.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amedisys by 7.6% in the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Amedisys by 2.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,679 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Amedisys by 2.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Amedisys by 17.7% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 665 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 3.5% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

