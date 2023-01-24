American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,350,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,486,565,000 after buying an additional 96,970 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,422,000 after buying an additional 1,762,240 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,028,000 after buying an additional 1,879,086 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,004,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,534,781,000 after buying an additional 440,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,101,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,303,883,000 after buying an additional 1,270,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $215.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.76 and its 200-day moving average is $230.76.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.05%.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $368,190.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,848.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,071,929. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on American Tower to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.06.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Articles

