American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the December 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Virtual Cloud Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVCT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 34.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 82,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 48.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 253,192 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,560,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 90,732 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 628.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 113,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 98,116 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 14.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American Virtual Cloud Technologies alerts:

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Stock Down 11.0 %

NASDAQ AVCT opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19. American Virtual Cloud Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45.

About American Virtual Cloud Technologies

American Virtual Cloud Technologies ( NASDAQ:AVCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.74 million for the quarter. American Virtual Cloud Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8,361.74% and a negative net margin of 583.38%.

(Get Rating)

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of technological solutions. Its products include network communications, data storage, desktops and servers. It operates through the Computex and Kandy segments. The Computex segment provides technology solutions through its extensive hardware, software, and value-added service offerings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Virtual Cloud Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Virtual Cloud Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.