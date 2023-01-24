AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 1,130 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 6.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,335,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $521,519,000 after acquiring an additional 207,214 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,270,000 after purchasing an additional 129,891 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,426,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $379,437,000 after purchasing an additional 141,315 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,038,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.50.

RenaissanceRe Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:RNR opened at $190.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.18. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $124.18 and a 52-week high of $199.85.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported ($9.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.42) by ($1.85). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 29.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. On average, analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RenaissanceRe news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total transaction of $159,579.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,194.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

