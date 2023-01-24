AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 23,935 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 98.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,935 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 61.3% in the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 716.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 65,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $35.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day moving average of $27.75. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $38.99.

