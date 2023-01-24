AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 2,485 Shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 42,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after buying an additional 19,360 shares in the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

GBF opened at $105.65 on Tuesday. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $99.07 and a 12-month high of $119.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.59.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

