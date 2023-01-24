AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 8,100 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFFD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $269,000.

Global X US Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS PFFD opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.75. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $25.77.

