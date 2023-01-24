AMG National Trust Bank Acquires New Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 112.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 89.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth about $200,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.92.

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 4.8 %

NYSE:RL opened at $126.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.23 and a fifty-two week high of $135.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.36.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.14. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ralph Lauren

In other Ralph Lauren news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 18,500 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,499,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Articles

