AMG National Trust Bank Boosts Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 350.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Flowers Foods stock opened at $26.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $30.16.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 4.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.28%.

Flowers Foods Profile



Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

