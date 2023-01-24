AMG National Trust Bank Buys 1,942 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 72.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 131,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 55,125 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,454,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,033,000 after buying an additional 442,210 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,745,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.1% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,554,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,226,000 after buying an additional 1,136,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 319.2% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 243,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,876,000 after buying an additional 185,207 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

