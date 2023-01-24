AMG National Trust Bank Buys 2,216 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LNC. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 294.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 25.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $46,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lincoln National Stock Up 0.6 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on LNC shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Lincoln National to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

LNC stock opened at $31.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.32. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $76.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($12.16). Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post -4.28 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently -14.94%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

