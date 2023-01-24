AMG National Trust Bank Buys 70 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Deere & Company by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE opened at $409.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $121.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $430.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $383.13.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.05.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

