AMG National Trust Bank Buys 806 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $141.75 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $154.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.48.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

