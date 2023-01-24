AMG National Trust Bank Buys 933 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,870 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in VMware were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 140.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 75.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 202.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at VMware

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,818.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,818.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,143,557.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,320,939.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMware Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on VMW. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of VMware to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.68.

NYSE VMW opened at $125.08 on Tuesday. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $136.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.68.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. VMware had a negative return on equity of 1,930.43% and a net margin of 10.68%. On average, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

VMware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Recommended Stories

