AMG National Trust Bank Grows Stock Holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,326 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in WPP were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in WPP by 21.1% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,004,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,391,000 after purchasing an additional 175,158 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in WPP by 684.3% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 102,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 89,278 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WPP in the third quarter valued at $674,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in WPP by 49.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 15,053 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in WPP by 257.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPP opened at $57.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.35. WPP plc has a one year low of $39.67 and a one year high of $83.69.

WPP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on WPP from GBX 900 ($11.14) to GBX 850 ($10.52) in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WPP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on WPP from GBX 1,210 ($14.98) to GBX 1,260 ($15.60) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on WPP from GBX 730 ($9.04) to GBX 770 ($9.53) in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on WPP from GBX 1,370 ($16.96) to GBX 1,100 ($13.62) in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $886.75.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

