AMG National Trust Bank Grows Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,917,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,284,000 after acquiring an additional 636,809 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,150,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,815,000 after acquiring an additional 547,260 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,399,000 after acquiring an additional 533,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,287,188,000 after acquiring an additional 527,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATO shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ATO opened at $113.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.59. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $97.71 and a one year high of $122.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.46.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.30%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.