AMG National Trust Bank Grows Stock Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,130 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in F5 were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 568.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 434.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on F5 from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on F5 from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on F5 from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on F5 from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.33.

Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $147.77 on Tuesday. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $227.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network technology company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. F5 had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $700.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.17 million. Equities research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders

In other F5 news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $768,791.34. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,906. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other F5 news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $768,791.34. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,906. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $1,294,971.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,335 shares in the company, valued at $17,256,387.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,727 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About F5

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.



