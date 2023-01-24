AMG National Trust Bank Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,384 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 94.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RF opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.72.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

