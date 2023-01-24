AMG National Trust Bank Has $1.19 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1,150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 247.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock opened at $45.22 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.37.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

