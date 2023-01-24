AMG National Trust Bank Has $1.31 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYC. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 70.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 353,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,032,000 after buying an additional 145,419 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 97.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 60,261 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,347,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,068,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after buying an additional 32,419 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of IYC stock opened at $62.55 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.08 and a fifty-two week high of $78.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.63.

