AMG National Trust Bank Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth about $333,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 354,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,526 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 298,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,691,000 after buying an additional 22,089 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $4,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,303,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,013,791.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 10,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $4,503,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,013,791.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

KDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.75. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

