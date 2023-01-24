AMG National Trust Bank Has $1.43 Million Stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 16,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,035,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 12,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at White Mountains Insurance Group

In other news, CAO Michaela Hildreth sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,371.84, for a total transaction of $137,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

WTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

NYSE WTM opened at $1,499.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.38. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $982.60 and a twelve month high of $1,508.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,384.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,339.55.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $8.50 earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 67.76% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $431.20 million for the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

(Get Rating)

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

Featured Stories

