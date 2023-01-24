AMG National Trust Bank Has $1.45 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,497 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 16,915 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 43,386 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,444,112 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $120,035,000 after purchasing an additional 92,596 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 138,560 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NKE opened at $128.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.65. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $149.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $198.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Argus lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.79.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,011. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

