AMG National Trust Bank Has $724,000 Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 10.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 330,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,663,000 after buying an additional 31,943 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 12.1% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 159.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 34,465 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.79.

NYSE:DD opened at $75.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $84.08.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

