AMG National Trust Bank Has $758,000 Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $143.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.55 and its 200-day moving average is $138.35. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $172.04.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

