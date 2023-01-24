AMG National Trust Bank Has $827,000 Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,905 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $38.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.41 and its 200-day moving average is $39.29. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $78.25.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.